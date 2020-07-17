Woman raped at coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was raped at a coronavirus COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai on July 16 (Thursday) night. A case has been registered at Panvel Taluka Police Station and the accused arrested. He has tested COVID-19 positive.

The woman is a COVID-19 suspect and has tested negative as of now. The quarantine centre is a kind of residential flats handed over to the municipal corporation for quarantine facility. Each patient has been allotted a room.

The accused and the woman were seeing each other for some time. During a meet, the accused tried to take advantage of her on the pretext of extending some help.

The accused's brother was at this quarantine centre earlier and the accused used to visit the facility. There he met this lady and asked if she wanted anything. He then developed some sort of intimacy and tried to take advantage of her. He had visited her on July 16 evening and committed the heinous act.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said, "The accused is arrested and he has tested positive today. We are keeping him under guard."