Benchmark indices end flat; Sensex closes above 40K, Nifty at 12,000 level

Benchmark indices ended flat on Monday (December 2). The Sensex closed up 8.36 points or 0.02% at 40802.17, while the Nifty ended 7.80 points down or 0.06% at 12048.20. Major gainers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, JSW Steel, Grasim Industries, Reliance Industries, and Asian Paints, while Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel and ONGC were among major losers.

About 1033 shares have advanced, 1481 shares declined, and 189 shares are unchanged. Among sectors, except metal, infra and energy other indices ended in the red led by the IT, auto, FMCH, pharma, and bank.

Live TV

During early hours on Monday, equity benchmark indices traded slightly higher following Asian stocks which were up on the rise in manufacturing activity in China. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex edged higher by 97 points to 40,891 while the Nifty 50 inched up by 19 points at 12,075. But sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty auto down by 0.14 per cent as financial services slipped by 0.21 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Airtel jumped by 7.3 per cent to Rs 474.90 per share while index heavyweight gained by 3.5 per cent to Rs 1,605.60 apiece. Grasim showed a handsome gain of 4.2 per cent while Zee Entertainment added by 2.1 per cent and Bharti Infratel by 1.9 per cent.

Those stocks which were in the red included Tech Mahindra, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors and Dr Reddy`s, while Asian shares rose after upbeat China manufacturing surveys and as investors held to the broad view that a further escalation in US-China trade war can be avoided.

MSCI`s index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan gained by 0.46 per cent to reclaim some of its loss on Friday while Japan`s Nikkei jumped by 1.11 per cent. Mainland Chinese shares also went higher, with the blue-chip CSI 300 index rising by 0.59 per cent from a three-month low hit on Friday.