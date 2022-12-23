Droneacharya Aerial Innovations IPO listing today: Will bidders make profit or face loss? Check what GMP, expected listing price suggests

New Delhi: Droneacharya Aerial Innovations will make its stock market debut on Friday. The SME issue, with a price band of Rs Rs 52 to Rs 54 per share, will list on both BSE and NSE.

A BSE notice said, "Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Friday, December 23, 2022, the Equity Shares of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of 'MT' Group of Securities. Further in terms of SEBI circular No. CIR/MRD/DP/02/2012 dated January 20, 2012; the scrip will be in Trade-for-Trade segment for 10 trading days."

"Further the trading members may please note that the above-mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Friday, December 23, 2022," BSE added.



Droneacharya Aerial Innovations GMP

As per reports, the Droneacharya Aerial Innovations latest GMP suggests a premium of Rs 65, suggesting that the scrip will have a stellar debut on its stock market listing. At today's GMP Rs 65 + its issue price of Rs 54, it is expected that Droneacharya Aerial Innovations will list at Rs 119 (65+ 54) apiece levels, suggest market observers.

The initial public offer of Droneacharya Aerial Innovations was subscribed 243.70 percent on the last day of subscription on Thursday (December 15). The IPO got subscribed 330.82 times for the retail portion while NII (Non Institutional Investors) portion got subscribed 287.80 times.