हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey 2022; Sensex up 1,000 points

The Economic Survey is an annual report card on the health of the economy which examines the performance of every sector and suggests future guidance.

Equities rise further post tabling of Economic Survey 2022; Sensex up 1,000 points

New Delhi: The Indian equities rose further in the afternoon session after the tabling of the Economic Survey for FY22 in the Parliament.

The Economic Survey is an annual report card on the health of the economy which examines the performance of every sector and suggests future guidance.

At 1.25 p.m., Sensex traded at 58,232 points, up 1.7 per cent or above 1,000 points from the previous close.

Nifty traded at 17,382 points, up 1.6 per cent or 280 points from the previous close.

In the past 2-3 sessions, indices saw some sharp decline as the US Fed`s Federal Open Market Committee indicated it was ready to tighten monetary policy on concerns of inflation.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Overview of economyBSENSE
Next
Story

AGS Transact Technologies Listing: Shares list on flat note on exchange

Must Watch

PT2M20S

North Korea test-fires most powerful missile since 2017, can destroy US territory