topStoriesenglish2573375
NewsBusinessMarkets
BSE

Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today

ITC topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro yesterday.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 08:44 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today
LIVE Blog

The BSE benchmark Sensex surged 600 points on Tuesday, propelled by market heavyweight RIL, ITC, banking and IT shares amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points or 0.99 per cent higher at 61,032.26. During the session, the index witnessed a high of 61,102.74 and a low of 60,550.25. The broader NSE Nifty surged 158.95 points or 0.89 per cent to finish at 17,929.85.

ITC topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3.31 per cent, followed by Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Axis Bank and Wipro. On the other hand, NTPC, UltraTech Cement, L&T, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the major laggards, shedding as much as 1.10 per cent.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,322.39 crore, according to exchange data.

Stay tuned for Live Updates on Stock Market

15 February 2023
08:44 AM

Gold was slightly higher. Spot gold traded at $1,854.92 per ounce

 

08:44 AM

Oil prices fell as traders worried about mounting supplies and weakening demand. U.S. crude dipped 0.46% to $78.70 a barrel. Brent crude settled down 1.19% to $85.58 per barrel

 

08:43 AM

Stock Market Live Updates: Asian Stocks Slip

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3%, led by drops bigger than 1% in Australia and Hong Kong

08:43 AM

Asian stocks slipped

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey