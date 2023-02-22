topStoriesenglish2575883
NewsBusinessMarkets
SENSEX TODAY

Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today

Yesterday, the BSE Sensex edged down 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,672.72 as 17 of its constituents declined while 13 advanced. During the day, it hit a low of 60,583.72 and a high of 60,976.59.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 08:52 AM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watch Today

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty closed marginally down in choppy trade on Tuesday, extending losses for a third straight day as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.

The BSE Sensex edged down 18.82 points or 0.03 per cent to settle at 60,672.72 as 17 of its constituents declined while 13 advanced. During the day, it hit a low of 60,583.72 and a high of 60,976.59.

The NSE Nifty slipped 17.90 points or 0.1 per cent to end at 17,826.70 with 30 of its scrips ending in the red.

Sensex has declined over 1 per cent or 646 points while Nifty retreated by 1.36 per cent or 209 points in three sessions to Tuesday.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Technologies, Infosys and IndusInd Bank were the major laggards.

NTPC, Power Grid, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC and HDFC Bank were the major winners.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When the stethoscope was invented in 1781
DNA Video
DNA: Do you know the anti-India 'agenda holder' George Soros?
DNA Video
DNA: How to protect children from the 'known enemy' of the eyes?
DNA Video
DNA: When famous film director Dadasaheb Phalke died in 1944
DNA Video
DNA: Why suicide is easy for daily wage workers?