Markets close at 4 month high; Sensex soars 511 points, Nifty tops 11,160

New Delhi: Ending higher for the fifth session on Tuesday, markets closed at 4-month high.

The BSE Sensex closed 511.34 points or 1.37 percent higher at 37,930.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were PowerGrid, Maruti, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ONGC, LT, SBI, Tata Steel and NTPC, rising upto 6.14 percent. On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, M&M, HUL, Tech Mahindra, ITC and Ultrachem were among the laggards, dropping up to 4.31 per cent.

BSE energy, oil and gas, bankex, realty, power, finance and auto indices jumped up to 2.94 per cent, while telecom, FMCG, healthcare and teck finished lower. Broader BSE mid-cap index slipped 0.22 per cent, while the small-cap gauge rose 0.24 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 2.08 per cent to USD 44.18 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 74.74 against the US dollar.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,709.97 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent, and the broader Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.