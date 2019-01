Markets closed in red on Tuesday tracking global cues as Asian stocks faltered after the United States charged Chinese telecom firm Huawei with bank fraud and for conspiring to steal trade secrets.

The BSE Sensex slipped 64.20 points or 0.18 percent to end at 35,592.50 while the NSE Nifty was down 9.35 points or 0.08 percent to 10,652.20.