New Delhi: Markets closed marginally higher on Friday with the NSE Nifty ending above 11,000.

The BSE Sensex rose 38.80 points or 0.10 percent to end at 37,350.33 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 18.40 points or 0.17 percent to 11,047.80.

Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day. In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex rose 353.37 points or 0.96 percent to 37,311.53 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 103.55 points or 0.95 percent to 11,029.40.