BSE

Markets end flat amidst mixed global cues; IT stocks lead the rally

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45.

New Delhi: Markets ended on a flat note on Friday amid mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 14.23 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 38,854.55 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 15.20 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 11,464.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were SBI, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Kotak Bank, Titan, Infosys, RIL and Bajaj Auto, rising upto 2.30 percent. On the other hand, major losers were IndusInd Bank, Powergrid, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, ITC, Maruti, Nestle, Ultrachem, HDFC, NTPC and Sun Pharma, falling upto 1,71 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold equities worth USD 528 million over the past five trading sessions while domestic institutional investors sold USD 109 million worth of stocks.

The rupee meanwhile depreciated 7 paise to close at 73.53 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 646.40 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840.32. The NSE Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 per cent to 11,449.25.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended on a positive note, while stock exchanges in Europe saw a mixed trend. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.35 per cent lower at USD 39.92 per barrel.

