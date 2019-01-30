Markets end flat to negative, investors cautious ahead of Interim Budget 2019

New Delhi: Markets ended flat to negative on Wednesday as FMCG and realty stocks slipped. Investors were also cautious investors ahead of the upcoming Interim Budget 2019.

The BSE Sensex closed 1.25 points lower at 35,591.25 while the broader NSE Nifty ended 0.40 points down at 10,651.80.

Sensex touched an intra-day high of 35,850.41 and a low of 35,526.79.

ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, SBI, L&T, Coal India and Vedanta were the top gainers in the Sensex pack, rising upto 6.05 percent.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, ITC, RIL, HDFC Bank, HUL, ONGC and Sun Pharma were the top losers, shedding up to 2.65 percent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 354.36 crore Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 81.27 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

