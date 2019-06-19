close

BSE

Markets end flat to negative, Sensex closes above 39,100

In the day Nifty had slipped to one month low and fell to 11,625.10 intra-day.

New Delhi: The Sensex ended on a positive note while the Nifty closed flat to negative on Wednesday after witnessing a volatile trading.

The BSE Sensex jumped 66.40 points or 0.17 percent at 39,112.74 while the NSE Nifty ended at 11,691.45, down 0.050 percent. In the day Nifty had slipped to one month low and fell to 11,625.10 intra-day.

Meanwhile foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth Rs 31.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 181.03 crore, BSE provisional data showed.

Yesterday the Sensex ended 85.55 points or 0.22 percent, higher at 39,046.34, while the Nifty closed 19.35 points, or 0.17 percent, higher to end at 11,691.50.

