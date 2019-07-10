close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets end in negative, Sensex falls 173 points amid choppy trade

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T, Heromoto Corp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, SBI, HUL, ONGC and TCS, falling upto 4.91 percent. Yes Bank, Sun pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Powergrid, Infosys, Asian Paint and ITC, rising upto 1.81 percent.

Markets end in negative, Sensex falls 173 points amid choppy trade

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Wednesday on a choppy trade.

The BSE Sensex fell 173.78 points or 0.45 percent to 38,557.04 while the NSE Nifty ended down 57.00 points or 0.49 percent to 11,498.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T, Heromoto Corp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, SBI, HUL, ONGC and TCS, falling upto 4.91 percent. Yes Bank, Sun pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Powergrid, Infosys, Asian Paint and ITC, rising upto 1.81 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 674.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 710.91 crore, provisional data showed.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd nosedived after one of the co-founders Rakesh Gangwal alleged violation of corporate governance rules at the parent group, asking market regulator SEBI to intervene in the matter.  The airline's scrip plunged 10.73 percent or Rs 168 to Rs 1,397 a piece at close today.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 10.25 points or 0.026 percent to 38,730.82 while the NSE Nifty closed  2.70 points or 0.023 percent down at 11,555.90 after two days of slide.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets open with minor losses, IndiGo Slumps 20%

Must Watch

PT10M17S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 10th, 2019