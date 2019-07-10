Markets end in negative, Sensex falls 173 points amid choppy trade

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Wednesday on a choppy trade.

The BSE Sensex fell 173.78 points or 0.45 percent to 38,557.04 while the NSE Nifty ended down 57.00 points or 0.49 percent to 11,498.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, L&T, Heromoto Corp, M&M, Bajaj Auto, SBI, HUL, ONGC and TCS, falling upto 4.91 percent. Yes Bank, Sun pharma, Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Powergrid, Infosys, Asian Paint and ITC, rising upto 1.81 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 674.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 710.91 crore, provisional data showed.

Shares of Interglobe Aviation Ltd nosedived after one of the co-founders Rakesh Gangwal alleged violation of corporate governance rules at the parent group, asking market regulator SEBI to intervene in the matter. The airline's scrip plunged 10.73 percent or Rs 168 to Rs 1,397 a piece at close today.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 10.25 points or 0.026 percent to 38,730.82 while the NSE Nifty closed 2.70 points or 0.023 percent down at 11,555.90 after two days of slide.