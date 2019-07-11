close

BSE

Markets end in positive zone, Sensex jumps 266 points

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 604.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 667.40 crore, provisional data showed.

New Delhi: Markets ended in the positive zone on Thursday led by rally in financials auto stocks ahead of key economic data scheduled to be released tomorrow.

The BSE Sensex jumped 266.07 points or 0.69 percent to 38,823.11 while the NSE Nifty closed  84.00 points or 0.73 percent higher at 11,582.90.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 173.78 points or 0.45 percent to 38,557.04 while the NSE Nifty ended down 57.00 points or 0.49 percent to 11,498.90.

 

