Markets end in red on profit-booking, negative global cues

New Delhi: Markets ended in red on Tuesday over negative global cues after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its global growth forecasts.

The BSE Sensex fell 134.32 points to 36,444.64 while the Nifty shed 39.10 points to end at 10,922.75. Intra-day Sensex touched a high of 36,650.47 and a low of 36,282.93 while the Nifty shuttled between high 10,949.80 of and low of 10,864.15.

Widespread selling was witnessed in metal, telecom and auto sector while the pharma sector gained.

The laggards in the Sensex kitty were Vedanta (3.50 percent), Tata Steel (3.13 percent), M&M (3.08 percent), HCL Tech (2.18 percent), Bharti Airtel (2 percent), Maruti Suzuki (1.84 percent), L&T (1.02 percent), Asian Paint (0.99 percent) and HDFC (0.86 percent).

Other losers were PowerGrid (0.73 percent), SBI (0.70 percent), HDFC Bank (0.63 percent), ICICI Bank (0.61 percent), Coal India, Tata Motors, TCS, NTPC, IndusInd Bank and ONGC.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) continued their selling activity on domestic bourses here. They sold shares worth a net Rs 299.79 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 520.80 crore Monday, provisional data showed.

With Agency Inputs