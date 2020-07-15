Markets end marginally higher; Nifty at 10,618

New Delhi: Markets pared nearly all gains but ended marginally higher on Wednesday.

Sensex closed 18.75 points or 0.05 percent higher at 36,051.81 while the NSE Nifty finighed 10.85 points or 0.10 percent higher at 10,618.20.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, HUL, Bajaj Auto, ITC, Ultrachem, M&M, Tata Steel and Maruti, rising upto 6.16 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Bharti Airtel, RIL, ONGC, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserve, Kotak Bank, Titan and L&T, falling upto 4.24 percent.

BSE IT, teck, FMCG, healthcare, metal and auto indices ended up to 4.89 per cent higher, while telecom, energy, oil and gas and realty indices lost up to 3.63 percent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.10 per cent to USD 43.37 per barrel. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 27 paise to end at 75.15 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 660.63 points or 1.8 percent lower at 36,033 while the Nifty 50 tumbled by 195.35 points or 1.81 percent to close at 10,607. Analysts believe that growing concerns about rising COVID-19 cases and fresh round of lockdown in several states have weighed on investor sentiments.