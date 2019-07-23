Markets extend losses for 4th straight day, Sensex falls nearly 100 points

New Delhi: Markets extended losses for the fourth straight day on Tuesday led by losses in banking and financial stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 97.92 points or 0.26 percent 37,933.21 while the NSE Nifty fell 27.30 points or 0.24 percent to 11,318.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, SBI, LT, M&M, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma, falling upto 2.41 percent. On the other hand, shares of Infosys, Kotak Bank, Powergrid, Axis Bank, TCS, Heromoto Corp, Bharti Airtel, ITC, RIL, Tech Mahindra, HCL and Maruti were top gainers, rising upto 2.08 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.02%. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.25%. Australian stocks added 0.15% and South Korea`s KOSPI gained 0.2%.

