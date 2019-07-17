Markets gain for third straight day, Sensex jumps 84 points

New Delhi: Markets extended rally for the third day on Wednesday with both domestic equity indices closing 0.20 points higher.

The BSE Sensex rose 84.60 points or 0.22 percent to 39,215.64 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 24.90 points or 0.21 percent to 11,687.50.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tech Mahindra, SBI, HCL, Kotak Bank, Indus Ind Bank, Asian Paint, Infosys, HUL, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, TCS and HDFC Bank, rising upto 2.31 percent. On the other hand top losers were Yes Bank, ONGC, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Heromoto Corp, M&M and Sun Pharma were the top losers, declining upto 5.25 percent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 444.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 637.71 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 234.33 points or 0.60 percent to 39,131.04 while the NSE Nifty closed 74.25 points or 0.64 percent to 11,662.60.