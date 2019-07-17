Markets open flat to negative on muted global trends

New Delhi: Markets opened flat to negative on Wednesday on muted global trends.

The BSE Sensex jumped 1.54 points to 39,132.58 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged up by 4.05 points to 11,666.65.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Kotak Bank, Asian Paint, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, HCL, HDFC, Yes Bank, Vedanta, Sun Pharma, NTPC, M&M and HDFC Bank, rising upto 1.41 percent. On the other hand top losers were Tata Motors, Maruti, Tata Steel, TCS, Infosys, Heromoto Corp, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Power grid and ITC, losing upto 1.15 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex jumped 234.33 points or 0.60 percent to 39,131.04 while the NSE Nifty closed 74.25 points or 0.64 percent to 11,662.60.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan off 0.3 %. Japan`s Nikkei eased 0.5 % and South Korea 1 %, while Chinese blue chips dipped into the red. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were a fraction firmer., a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs