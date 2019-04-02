Markets open in green, Asia shares at 7-month high

New Delhi: Rising for the second day, Markets opened in green on Tuesday as Asian shares were at 7-month high.

The BSE Sensex rose 53.90 points or 0.14 percent 38,925.77 while the NSE Nifty edged up by 14.05 points or 0.12 percent to 11,683.20.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Motors, Powergrid, Airtel, NTPC, SBI, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Heromoto Corp, TCS, M&M, Bajaj Finance and HDFC, rising upto 2.11 percent. While, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, L&T, ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Tata Steel and HCL tech were trading in red, falling by upto 0.86 percent.

Yesterday, the 30-stock index touched fresh record high, by crossing 39,000 level for the first time Intra-day.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on the RBI that will unveil its first bi-monthly monetary policy decision of this new fiscal on Thursday. Investors are hoping that the central bank will go for a rate cut in its monetary policy announcement.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent to a seven-month high after rallying more than one percent in the previous session, a Reuters report wrote. Australian shares gained 0.8 percent while Japan`s Nikkei advanced 0.4 percent.

With Agency Inputs