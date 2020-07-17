हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Markets open in green, Nifty at 10,801

The BSE Sensex rose 175.54 points or 0.48 percent to 36,647.22 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 61.80 points or 0.58 percent to 10,801.75.

Markets open in green, Nifty at 10,801

New Delhi: Markets opened in the green following positive global cues on Friday.

Major gianers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, ONGC, HDFC, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, HUL, HDFC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserve, Axis Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank, rising upto 3.34 percent. On the other hand, major losers were TCS, Tech Mahindra, M&M, Infosys and Bajaj Auto, falling upto 0.69 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex settled 419.87 points or 1.16 per cent, higher at 36,471.68. Similarly, the NSE Nifty surged 121.75 points, or 1.15 per cent, to 10,739.95.

