close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets open in green, Nifty surges above 11,000

The BSE Sensex rose 95.44 points or 0.26 percent to 37,445.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.35 points or 0.42 percent to 11,094.15.

Markets open in green, Nifty surges above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in green led by rally in IT, banking, pharma and auto stocks with the Nifty surging above 11,000.

The BSE Sensex rose 95.44 points or 0.26 percent to 37,445.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.35 points or 0.42 percent to 11,094.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 260.79 points or 0.70 percent to 37,050.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 75.35 points or 0.68 percent to 10,954.05. Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

Among Asian peers, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 percent. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1 percent.  Australian stocks added 0.9 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI advanced 0.7 percent and Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets close marginally higher, Nifty ends above 11,000

Must Watch

PT3M54S

Heavy rainfall lashes Himachal Pradesh; schools and colleges closed