Markets open in green, Nifty surges above 11,000

New Delhi: Markets opened in green led by rally in IT, banking, pharma and auto stocks with the Nifty surging above 11,000.

The BSE Sensex rose 95.44 points or 0.26 percent to 37,445.77 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 46.35 points or 0.42 percent to 11,094.15.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex fell 260.79 points or 0.70 percent to 37,050.74 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 75.35 points or 0.68 percent to 10,954.05. Markets were closed on Thursday on account of Independence Day.

Among Asian peers, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.5 percent. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1 percent. Australian stocks added 0.9 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI advanced 0.7 percent and Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.7 percent, a Reuters report said.

