Markets open in green: Sensex gains 157.15 points, Nifty up by 53 points

The key benchmark indices opened in green in early Wednesday trade amid positive cues from investors and a decline in crude oil prices.

The BSE Sensex opened at 36,544.86 and further consolidated its gains to trade at 36,599.69, climbing 157.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, over the previous close. The NSE gauge Nifty opened at 11,024.85 and rose to 11,040.85, gaining 53.40 points, or 0.49 per cent.

Wipro, Indiabulls Housing, Larsen & Toubro were the top gainers on the indices, while Bharat Forge, Reliance Capital were the main losers.

The market sustained buying mainly in stocks of finance, metal and capital goods sectors.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise to 70.60 against the US dollar in opening trade on increased demand for the greenback from importers and banks.