Markets open in green, Sensex surges 100 points

New Delhi: Markets opens in green amid strong global and easing macroeconomic data at the domestic front.

The BSE Sensex rose 105.64 points or 0.29 percent to 37,063.80 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 55.05 points or 0.50 percent to 10,980.90.

The rate of retail inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 3.15 percent in July, against 3.18 percent in June, government data showed on Tuesday. Retail inflation stood at 4.17 percent in July 2018, data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) showed.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Tata Steel, RIL, Heromto Corp, Vedanta, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, TAta Motors, Axis BAnk, L&T, M&M and SBI rising upto 3.77 percent. On the other hand shares of Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Powergrid, TCS, Kotak Bank, HCL, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, ITC, HUL, Asian Paint and HDFC Bank fell, declining upto 3.60 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex tanked 633.20 points or 1.68 percent to 36,948.71 while the NSE Nifty dropped 183.80 points or 1.65 percent to 10,925.85.

Asian stocks joined a global equities surge after US delayed tariffs on some Chinese imports, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan by 0.9%. The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.6% while Hong Kong`s Hang Seng, which has been hurt by disruptions from large anti-government protests, rose 0.5%. South Korea`s KOSPI advanced 0.8% and Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.6%.

