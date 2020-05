New Delhi: Markets opened in the negative zone on Thursday amidst mixed global cues.

The BSE Sensex fell 322.79 points to 31,362.96 in opening session while the NSE Nifty declined 83 points to 9,187.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 23,664.64. The S&P 500 decreased 20.02 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 2,848.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 45.27 points, or 0.51 per cent, to 8,854.39, Xinhua news agency reported.