Markets open marginally higher, Nifty above 11,550

New Delhi: Markets opened marginally higher on Thursday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex was trading 33.57 points or 0.09 percent higher at 39,119.60 while the NSE Nifty jumped 16.85 points or 0.15 percent to 11,551.85 in early trade.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan, TCS, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Maruti, M&M, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, LT, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma and Kotak Bank, rising upto 1.90 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ICICI Bank, Powergrid, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, RIL, SBI, Bajaj Finserve, Ultrachem, ITC and ONGC, falling upto 1.45 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan climbed 0.5%, clocking its third straight session of gains to hover near a recent 2-1/2-year high. Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9% and Japan`s Nikkei added 1.3%. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index was up 0.2% while China`s blue-chip index was 0.35% higher. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 were barely changed, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Wednesday BSE Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 11,535.