Markets open with healthy gains, Sensex rises over 480 points

New Delhi: Markets opened with healthy gains on Monday led by rally in blue chip stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 489.99 points or 1.55 percent to 32,132.69 in early trade. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty jumped 137.55 points or 1.49 percent to 9,389.05.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and ITC, rising upto 3 percent. On the other hand top laggards were, Nestle India and ICICI Bank.

Foreign portfolio investors purchased equities worth Rs 1,724.71 crore in the capital market on Friday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Friday the BSE S&P Sensex closed 199 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 31,643 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 52 points or 0.57 per cent at 9,252.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma up by 2.13 per cent, FMCG by 1.9 per cent and IT by 0.83 per cent.