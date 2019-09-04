close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Markets pare losses, Sensex jumps 161 points, Nifty ends above 10,800

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI, Vedanta, NTPC, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank and Infosys, rising upto 2.97 percent.

Markets pare losses, Sensex jumps 161 points, Nifty ends above 10,800

New Delhi: Markets pared morning losses on Wednesday led by gains in banking, infra and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 161.83 points or 0.44 percent to 36,724.74 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 46.75 percent or 0.4 points to 10,844.65.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI, Vedanta, NTPC, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank and Infosys, rising upto 2.97 percent.

Share of Maruti Suzuki India dropped the most in the Sensex pack, falling upto 4.09 percent after the company announced that it has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days between September 7 and September 9.

Other losers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Powergrid, falling upto 3.15 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,162.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,502.27 crore, provisional data showed.

Markets were closed on Monday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex jumped 263.86 points or 0.71 percent at 37,332.79 while the Nifty rose 74.95 points or 0.68 percent to close at 11,023.25. 

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Markets open in red; Sensex slips below 36,500, Nifty below 10,800

Must Watch

PT4M23S

5W1H: Indian Army releases Confession videos of arrested Pakistan terrorists