Markets pare losses, Sensex jumps 161 points, Nifty ends above 10,800

New Delhi: Markets pared morning losses on Wednesday led by gains in banking, infra and IT stocks.

The BSE Sensex jumped 161.83 points or 0.44 percent to 36,724.74 while the NSE Nifty closed higher by 46.75 percent or 0.4 points to 10,844.65.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, SBI, Vedanta, NTPC, HCL Tech, HDFC Bank, ONGC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Kotak Bank and Infosys, rising upto 2.97 percent.

Share of Maruti Suzuki India dropped the most in the Sensex pack, falling upto 4.09 percent after the company announced that it has decided to shut down the passenger vehicle manufacturing operations of Gurugram Plant and Manesar Plant in Haryana for two days between September 7 and September 9.

Other losers included Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Asian Paint, IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Powergrid, falling upto 3.15 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,162.95 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 1,502.27 crore, provisional data showed.

Markets were closed on Monday on account of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex jumped 263.86 points or 0.71 percent at 37,332.79 while the Nifty rose 74.95 points or 0.68 percent to close at 11,023.25.