Markets recover from lows to end in green, Nifty above 11,350

New Delhi: Markets ended in green after a volatile session on Monday amid mixed cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 60.05 points or 0.16 per cent higher at 38,417.23. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 21.20 points or 0.19 per cent to close at 11,355.05.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HUL, TCS, ITC, Asian Paint, HDFC, HCL Tech, Nestle, Axis Bank, Powergrid, Bajaj Auto, SBI, and Infosys, rising upto 1.77 percent. On the other hand, major losers were MY&M, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Ultrachem, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, LT, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserve, falling upto 3.46 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with losses, while Seoul settled with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading a positive note in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.73 per cent lower at USD 41.91 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 21 paise to end at 73.35 against the US dollar.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE Sensex tanked 633.76 points or 1.63 per cent to close at at 38,357.18 while the NSE Nifty plunged 193.60 points or 1.68 per cent to close at 11,333.85.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,888.78 crore on a net basis on Friday.