Market's rising spree continues for 4th day, but ends flat

New Delhi: Stock markets extended gaining spree for the fourth straight day though equity indices ended on a flat note on Thursday.

The BSE Sensex rose 2.72 points or 0.01 percent to 37,754.89 while the NSE Nifty ended at 11,343.25, rising 1.55 points or 0.014 percent.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, Coal India, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Asian Paint and ITC, rising by upto 3.53 percent.

Bucking the trend, Infosys, HDFC Bank, HUL, RIL, SBI, Bajaj Finance, TCS, Power Grid, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Heromoto Corp and HCL ended in red, falling by upto 2.11 percent.

Intra-day the 30-share index saw a high of 37,907.78 and low of 37,693.69 while the Nifty shuttled between high of 11,383.45 and low of 11,313.75.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 2,722.28 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 1,508.14 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

BSE realty, metal, telecom and healthcare indices ended in green while IT, auto and power indices ended in red.

