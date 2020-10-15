Markets snap 10-session winning run; Sensex tanks 1,066 points

New Delhi: Markets snapped its 10-session winning run on Thursday to close deep in the red on Thursday amid a broad-based selloff in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index plummeted 1,066.33 points or 2.61 percent to end at 39,728.41. The broader NSE Nifty crashed 290.70 points or 2.43 percent to 11,680.35.

Other than Asian Paint, all the major stocks in the Sensex pack closed in the red. Major losers were Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserve and LT, falling upto 4.68 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended up to 2 percent lower. Stock exchanges in the Europe slumped up to 3 percent in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.17 percent lower at USD 42.38 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee pared its initial gains and settled 5 paise lower at 73.36 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, Sensex ended at 40,794.74, up 169.23 points or 0.42 percent, while the broader Nifty rose 36.55 points or 0.31 percent to 11,971.05.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 821.86 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.