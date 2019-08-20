close

Markets snaps three-day gaining streak, Nifty holds on to 11,000

New Delhi: Snapping three-day gaining streak, markets ended in the red on Tuesday but Nifty still managed to hold on to 11,000 level.

The BSE Sensex fell 74.48 points or 0.20 percent to 37,328.01 while the NSE Nifty closed 36.90 points or 0.33 percent lower at 11,017.00.

Yes Bank was the major loser in the Sensex pack, falling by upto 7.11 percent after news surfaced on corporate fraud at CG Power and Industrial Solutions where the private lender has a major stake. Other losers included IndusInd Bank, ITC, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Sun Pharma, HDFC, SBI and Bharti Airtel, falling upto 2.36 percent.

On the other hand, shares of Maruti, Tata Motors, Infosys, HCL Tech, M&M, Heromoto Corp, HUL, TCS, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto and Asian Paint, rising upto 3.75 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 305.74 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 386.23 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 52.16 points 0.14 percent to 37,402.49 while the NSE Nifty edged marginally higher by 6.10 points or 0.055 percent to 11,053.90.

