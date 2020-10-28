Markets start on choppy note; Bharti Airtel surges nearly 10%

New Delhi: Markets opened on a volatile note on Wednesday amidst weak global cues

The BSE Sensex fell 68.84 points or 0.17 percent to 40,453.26 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 21.05 points or 0.18 percent to 11,868.35.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 10 percent. The company had yesterday reported its highest-ever quarterly consolidated revenue, helping it narrow losses in the July-September period. Consolidated revenue rose 22 per cent to Rs 25,785 crore in the September quarter while net loss narrowed to Rs 763 crore.

Other major gainers were M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, InfosysBajaj Finserv, NTPC, Asian Paint, ONGC, LT, RIL and ITC, rallying upto 2.19 percent. On the other hand, Kotak Bank, HDFC, ICICI, HUL, Titan, Ultrachem, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Nestle, SBI and Tech Mahindra were the major losers, falling upto 2.01 percent.

In the previous session, Sensex surged 376.60 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 40,522.10, while Nifty climbed 121.65 points or 1.03 per cent to 11,889.40.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 3,514.89 crore on a net basis on Tuesday.

Australia`s ASX 200 opened down about 0.43%, while Japan`s Nikkei 225 futures were down 0.36%. The Nikkei 225 index closed down 0.04% on Tuesday. The futures contract was down 0.62% from that close. Hong Kong`s Hang Seng index futures were up 0.4%. MSCI`s gauge of stocks across the globe was down 0.27%.