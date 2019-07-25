close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nifty

Nifty hovers around 11,330, Sensex up over 200 points

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green.

Nifty hovers around 11,330, Sensex up over 200 points

Mumbai: After five days of losing streak, equity benchmark indices were in the positive zone during early hours on Thursday ahead of the July futures and options (F&O) expiry. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up 225 points at 38,073 while the Nifty 50 gained 64 points to 11,335.

At the National Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the green with Nifty pharma showing gains of 1.93 per cent and financial services by over 1 per cent.

Among stocks, Bharti Infratel edged higher by 4.3 per cent and traded at Rs 275.50 per share. Pharma major Cipla was up by 3.7 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.5 per cent, Indiabulls Housing Finance by 1.7 per cent and Dr Reddy by 1.5 per cent.

However, Tata Motors shed over 2 per cent while oil refining and marketing companies Bharat Petroleum as well as Indian Oil lost over 1 per cent. Coal India and Kotak Mahindra Bank too were in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian shares shrugged off a tech-fueled rally on Wall Street a day earlier and saw muted trading on Thursday amid a mixed picture for corporate earnings. Benchmark indexes nudged higher in Japan, Hong Kong and China but declined in South Korea.

Investors have generally been encouraged in recent days by hopes of some headway in trade negotiations between the United States and China. There are also expectations that the European Central Bank and the US Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy soon. 

Tags:
NiftySensexNSEBSE
Next
Story

Market open with minor gains after 4-straight day of losses; Sensex above 38,000

Must Watch

PT6M59S

Activist Gautam Navlakha was in touch with Hizbul leaders: Pune Police tells court