हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

NSE technical glitch: BSE, NSE equity and derivatives markets to remain open till 5 pm today

The move came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches. Trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues. However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted as communication lines at BSE remained operational.

NSE technical glitch: BSE, NSE equity and derivatives markets to remain open till 5 pm today

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 500 points and Nifty jumped more than 150 points in late afternoon session on Wednesday after trading hours were extended following a technical glitch at NSE.

Minutes before the scheduled closure of trade at 3.30 pm, leading bourses BSE and NSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 pm.

The move came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suffered an outage earlier in the day due to technical glitches. Trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted as communication lines at BSE remained operational.

After resumption of trade at 3.45 pm, NSE Nifty was quoting 152.95 points or 1.04 per cent up at 14,860.75.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 551.03 points or 1.11 per cent higher at 50,302.44.

HDFC Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 3 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, TCS, Dr Reddy's, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a negative note.

Stock exchanges in Europe, however, were trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Live TV

#mute

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.59 per cent higher at USD 64.86 per barrel. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todayNifty 50BSE Sensex
Next
Story

Biggest ever IPO in auto component segment! Blackstone promoted Sona Comstar files for Rs 6000 crore IPO

Must Watch

PT14M54S

Motera Cricket Stadium is the biggest Cricket stadium in the world