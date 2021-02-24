हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NSE

Trading across segments halts on NSE due to connectivity issues

In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch. At that time, its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the exchange. In September 2019 too, the bourse's system faced a trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade. 

Trading across segments halts on NSE due to connectivity issues

Mumbai: Largest stock bourse NSE on Wednesday said trading across segments came to a halt at 1140 hrs due to connectivity issues.

The bourse said it depends on two telecom service providers for connectivity, and both failed simultaneously resulting in the outage.

However, the broader Indian markets were not impacted, as communication lines at BSE continued even as NSE faced troubles.

"NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," a statement from NSE spokesperson said.

"We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above all the segments have been closed at 11.40 and will be restored as soon as the issue is resolved," it added.

In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch. At that time, its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the exchange.

Live TV

#mute

In September 2019 too, the bourse's system faced a trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NSEBSENifty
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 200 points in early trade; Nifty tops 14,750

Must Watch

PT10M20S

Bengal Chale Hum: Understand the politics of Bengal from the people of Bengal