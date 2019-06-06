close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

RBI rate cut fails to enthuse markets, Sensex tanks over 550 points

The BSE Sensex tanked 553.82 points or 1.38 percent to 39,529.72 while the NSE Nifty fell 177.90 points or 1.48 percent to 11,843.75.

RBI rate cut fails to enthuse markets, Sensex tanks over 550 points

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India's rate cut announcement failed to enthuse stock markets on Thursday with the benchmark BSE Sensex cracking over 550 points and the NSE Nifty dropping 177 points.

Lowering the interest rates for the third time in a row, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday announced reduction of repo rates by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent in its second bi-monthly monetary policy of 2019-20.

The BSE Sensex tanked 553.82 points or 1.38 percent to 39,529.72 while the NSE Nifty fell 177.90 points or 1.48 percent to 11,843.75.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensexsensex update
Next
Story

Sensex tanks over 300 points after RBI policy outcome; financial stocks drag

Must Watch

PT3M27S

RBI cuts repo rate by 0.25% in bid to spur growth