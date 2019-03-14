Sebi provides framework, timeline for counter offer process

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi Wednesday came out with the framework and timeline for the counter offer process.

The counter offer is made in case the price discovered through reverse book building (RBB) is not acceptable to the promoter or the acquirer.

The book value per share of the company shall be disclosed in the public announcement for counter offer, the regulator said in a circular.

Additionally, the letter of offer shall contain details of the counter offer, activity schedule, among other details in a prescribed format.

Regarding the timeline for counter offer, Sebi said the promoters or acquirers making public announcement of the offer through stock exchange mechanism shall do so within two days from the date of closure of RBB bidding process.

The publication of counter offer will have to be made in the same newspapers where original RBB was published within four days from the closure of the RBB bidding process, it added.

The opening of counter offer bidding process shall not be done later than seven days from the date of public announcement, while its closing shall be done within five working days of its opening.

The letter of offer for the counter offer needs to be dispatched within four working days from the closure of the bidding process, Sebi said.

The promoters need to make announcement regarding success or failure of the counter offer within five days of the closing of the counter offer bidding process.

The payment of consideration and return of equity shares has to be made in ten days from the closing of counter offer.