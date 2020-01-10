Sensex closes 147.37 points up, Nifty ends above 12256; Coal India, Gail, Maruti Suzuki shine

Mumbai: Benchmark indices on Friday (January 10) ended higher for the second consecutive day as de-escalation of tension between the US and Iran resulted in further fall of oil prices. The Sensex closed up 147.37 points or 0.36% at 41599.72, while Nifty ended up 40.60 points or 0.33% at 12256.50.

Among major gainers on the Nifty included Coal India, Gail, Maruti Suzuki, Infosys and UltraTech Cement, while top losers were Yes Bank, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Titan Company.

About 1389 shares have advanced, 1133 shares declined, and 171 shares remain unchanged. All the sectoral indices ended higher led by the metal, IT, realty, auto, FMCG, infra, auto and pharma.

Earlier in the day, Sensex was trading near its life-time high, while the broader Nifty made a fresh high of 12,311.

The Sensex was up 249.73 points or 0.60 per cent to 41,702.08 after opening over 100 points higher at 41,568.20. It touched an intra-day high of 41,775.11,less than 50 points from its life-time high of 41,809.96.

The broader Nifty also traded at 12,282.20, up 66.30 points or 0.54 per cent. The gains were led by HDFC Bank, Infosys, ITC and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Meanwhile, global shares hit a record high on Friday as a relief over de-escalation of US-Iranian tensions quickly prompted investors to bet on faster global growth, especially in the technology sector.

MSCI`s broadest gauge of the world`s stocks in 49 countries rose a tad to hit an all-time high and its index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.18%. Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.34% while Australian stocks rallied 0.7% to a record high. Chinese shares were little changed.

Asia`s gains followed record-setting in the pan-regional STOXX 600 index in Europe and the three major stock indexes on Wall Street. The S&P 500 gained 0.67%, with its technology sector rising more than 1%. Apple gained 2.1%, helped by news that sales of its iPhones in China in December jumped more than 18% year-on-year.

On Thursday, bulls regained control on the D-Street following optimism in global markets after US President Donald Trump`s comments on the Iran conflict eased worries and improved risk appetite. The cooling off of oil prices lifted market sentiment as India imports more than 85 per cent of its requirement.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 634 points or 1.55 per cent higher at 41,451 while the Nifty 50 moved up by 188 points at 12,214. Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty realty ticking up by 2.73 per cent, auto by 2.68 per cent, PSU bank by 2.41 per cent and metal by 1.43 per cent.

(With Agency Inputs)