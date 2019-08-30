close

Sensex closes 263 points higher; Nifty reclaims 11,000

New Delhi: Snapping 2-day losing streak, markets closed on a positive note on Friday led by gains in financial and auto stocks on positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 263.86 points or 0.71 percent to 37,332.79 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 74.95 points or 0.68 percent to 11,023.25.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, HUL, Vedanta, Tata Motors, HDFC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and TCS, rising upto 3.75 percent. On the other hand shares of Powergrid, ONGC, HCL, Kotak Bank, L&T, NTPC, SBI and Asian Paint fell, declining upto 2.12 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 986.58 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 489.23 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex fell 382.91 points or 1.02 percent to 37,068.93 while the NSE Nifty dropped 97.80 points or 0.89 percent to close at 10,948.30.

BSENSENiftySensex today
