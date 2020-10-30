Sensex ends 136 points lower; Nifty slips below 11,650

New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Friday following losses amid a selloff in global markets.

The BSE index ended 135.78 points or 0.34 per cent lower at 39,614.07. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 28.40 points or 0.24 per cent to 11,642.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, Maruti, HUL, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Auto, Infosys, Bajaj Finserve, Titan, HDFC and Ultrachem, falling upto 3.82 percent. On the other hand, major gainers were Tata Steel, NTPC, Sun Pharma, Nestle, RIL, TCS, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, ITC, HCL Tech, M&M and SBI, rising upto 2.27 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended the day in significant losses. Stock exchanges in Europe were also largely trading on a negative note.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.58 per cent higher at USD 38.48 per barrel.

Live TV

#mute

In the previous session, Sensex ended 172.61 points or 0.43 per cent lower at 39,749.85, while Nifty fell 58.80 points or 0.50 per cent to 11,670.80.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 420.95 crore on a net basis on Thursday.