Sensex today

Sensex ends 242 points lower, Nifty below 9,200

The BSE Sensex ended lower by 242.37 points or 0.76 percent at 31,443.38. On the other hand the NSE Nifty fell by 71.85 points or 0.78 percent to 9,199.05.

New Delhi: Markets ended in the negative zone on Thursday as poor macroeconomic data weighed investors sentiments.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 232.24 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 31,685.75, the broader Nifty rose 65.30 points, or 0.71 per cent, to finish at 9,270.90.

Foreign portfolio investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, as they offloaded equity shares worth Rs 493.68 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

