BSE

Sensex ends 95 points lower; banking and financials drag

Despite opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; while the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.

Sensex ends 95 points lower; banking and financials drag

New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Thursday led by losses in banking and financials.

Despite opening on a positive note, the BSE Sensex ended 95.09 points or 0.24 per cent lower at 38,990.94; while the NSE Nifty closed 7.55 points or 0.07 per cent down at 11,527.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle, Maruti, Sun Pharma, Asian Paint, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, LT, Ultrachem, rising upto 5.71 percent. On the other hand major losers were ICICI, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Powergrid, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, SBI, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HDFC and RIL, falling upto 2.42 percent.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Tokyo and Seoul closed with gains. Stock exchanges on in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.40 per cent lower at USD 43.81 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee depreciated 44 paise and closed at 73.47 against the US dollar. PTI

In the previous session on Wednesday BSE Sensex ended 185.23 points or 0.48 percent higher at 39,086.03 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 64.75 points or 0.56 per cent to close at 11,535.

