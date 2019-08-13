close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls 244 points, slips below 37,350

The BSE Sensex fell 244.30 points or 0.65 percent to 37,337.61 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 59.80 points or 0.54 percent to 11,049.85.

Sensex falls 244 points, slips below 37,350

New Delhi: Markets opened on a lower note on Wednesday led by decline in banking and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex fell 244.30 points or 0.65 percent to 37,337.61 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 59.80 points or 0.54 percent to 11,049.85.

The major losers in the Sensex pack were Bharti Airtel, NTPC, M&M, Maruti, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Powergrid, Vedanta, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HUL, falling upto 4.67 percent.

Shares of Reliance Industries limited was the top gainer in the Sensex pack rising 8.26 percent after the company made some major announcements at its 42nd Annual General Meeting that included a USD 75 million Aramco deal, and co becoming zero net-debt in next 18 months. Other gainers included Yes Bank, ONGC, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel, rising upto 1.77 percent.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Stock markets closed today on account of Eid al-Adha

Must Watch

PT8M5S

Flood havoc in 4 states of country, 3,000 army personnel deployed