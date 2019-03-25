हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400 on weak global cues

The BSE Sensex tanked 358.51 points or 0.94 percent to 37,806.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 105.50 points or 0.92 percent to 11,351.40.

Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400 on weak global cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Monday amidst weak global cues with both the equity indices falling above 90 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked 358.51 points or 0.94 percent to 37,806.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 105.50 points or 0.92 percent to 11,351.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were M&M, HDFC, RIL, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Vedanta, falling upto 2.30 percent.

Bucking the trend, NTPC, ONGC, CIL and Maruti were trading in green, rising upto 0.93 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent to a one-week low. Japan`s Nikkei tumbled 2.9 percent, South Korea`s Kospi index declined 1.5 percent while Australian shares faltered 1.3 percent, a Reuters report wrote.

On Friday, all three major U.S. stock indexes registered their biggest one-day percentage losses since Jan.3 with the Dow sliding 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 off 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq dropping 2.5 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Sensex falls over 220 points after 8-straight days' gains, Nifty ends below 11,500

Must Watch

PT4M28S

17 days to go for 1st phase; Today is the last day for filling nomination