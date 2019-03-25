Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty slips below 11,400 on weak global cues

New Delhi: Markets opened in the red on Monday amidst weak global cues with both the equity indices falling above 90 percent.

The BSE Sensex tanked 358.51 points or 0.94 percent to 37,806.10 in early trade while the NSE Nifty dropped 105.50 points or 0.92 percent to 11,351.40.

Major losers in the Sensex pack were M&M, HDFC, RIL, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Tata Motors, SBI, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank and Vedanta, falling upto 2.30 percent.

Bucking the trend, NTPC, ONGC, CIL and Maruti were trading in green, rising upto 0.93 percent.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6 percent to a one-week low. Japan`s Nikkei tumbled 2.9 percent, South Korea`s Kospi index declined 1.5 percent while Australian shares faltered 1.3 percent, a Reuters report wrote.

On Friday, all three major U.S. stock indexes registered their biggest one-day percentage losses since Jan.3 with the Dow sliding 1.8 percent, the S&P 500 off 1.9 percent and the Nasdaq dropping 2.5 percent.

With Agency Inputs