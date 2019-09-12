Sensex jumps 111 points to rise above 37,380

New Delhi: Markets opened on a positive note on Thursday led by gains in banking and auto stocks.

The BSE Sensex rose 111.80 points or 0.30 percent to 37,382.62 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 27.70 points or 0.25 percent to 11,063.40.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma, HUL, SBI, Kotak Bank and M&M, rising upto 2.90 percent. On the other hand shares of Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Maruti, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto, Heromoto Corp, TCS, Powergrid, Asian Paint and Bajaj Finance, falling upto 3.14 percent.

Asian stocks hit a six-week with MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.4% and Japan`s Nikkei stock index rose 0.88%. Australian shares were up 0.56%.

With Agency Inputs