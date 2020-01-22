हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; SBI, Bharti Airtel gain

Sensex gained 185.97 points or 0.45% at 41,509.78, and the Nifty added 49.40 points or 0.41% at 12,219.30 at opening on Wednesday.

Sensex jumps 180 points, Nifty opens above 12,200; SBI, Bharti Airtel gain

Indian benchmark indices opened on a positive start on Wednesday (January 22) with the Sensex gaining 185.97 points or 0.45% at 41,509.78, and the Nifty adding 49.40 points or 0.41% at 12,219.30. A total of 505 shares have advanced, 136 shares declined, and 23 shares are unchanged. 

Yes Bank, Eicher Motors, SBI, Wipro, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta were among major gainers, while losers are Zee Entertainment, ONGC, Asian Paints, Coal India, ONGC and NTPC.

The Indian rupee gained on Wednesday after opening higher by 8 paise at 71.13 per dollar versus Tuesday's close of 71.21.

On Tuesday (January 21), Sensex ended down 205.10 points or 0.49 percent at 41323.81, while the Nifty settles at 12169.70, down 54.80 points. The top gainer stocks were Bharti Infratel, Zee Entertainment, and BPCL, while Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors were major laggards.

About 1082 shares advanced, 1364 shares declined, and 168 shares remained unchanged, while Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were seen to be the most active stocks. 

During early hours on Tuesday, equity benchmark indices were flat after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) trimmed its global growth forecasts to 2.9 per cent for 2019 and 3.3 per cent for 2020. 

