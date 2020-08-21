हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps 214 points, Nifty closes over 11,372 level

The BSE Sensex jumped 214.33 points or 0.56 percent to close at 38,434.72 while the NSE Nifty finished higher by 59.40 points or 0.53 percent to 11,371.60.

Sensex jumps 214 points, Nifty closes over 11,372 level

New Delhi: Markets closed higher on Friday led by gains in banking and power stocks amid a rebound in global markets.

The BSE Sensex jumped 214.33 points or 0.56 percent to close at 38,434.72 while the NSE Nifty finished higher by 59.40 points or 0.53 percent to 11,371.60.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were NTPC, Asian Paint, Powergrid, HDFC Bank, Nestle, Sun Pharma, SBI, Axis Bank, Ultrachem, HDFC, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank, rising upto 4.75 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, RIL, Infosys, HCL Tech, LT, TCS, Bajaj Finserve, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Maruti, falling upto 1.34 percent.

During the week, the Sensex advanced 557.38 points or 1.47 per cent, while the Nifty climbed 193.20 points or 1.72 per cent.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended in the green. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading in the positive terrain in early deals.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.71 per cent lower at USD 44.58 per barrel.

In the previous session, the Sensex closed at 38,220.39, down 394.40 points or 1.02 per cent, while the broader Nifty slumped 96.20 points or 0.84 per cent to finish at 11,312.20.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 268.46 crore on a net basis on Thursday.

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex today
Next
Story

Sensex rises 335 points, Nifty above 11,400 in early trade
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M3S

Superfast Zee: Watch top 50 news stories of the day