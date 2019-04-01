हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSE

Sensex jumps 240 points, Nifty near 11,700

The BSE Sensex jumped 240.74 points or 0.62 percent to 38,913.65.

Sensex jumps 240 points, Nifty near 11,700

New Delhi: Markets posted strong rally on Monday amidst positive Asian cues.

Minutes into trading, the BSE Sensex by crossing 39,000. So far the 30-stock index has touched 39,000.13 while the Nifty also topped 11,700 after six months.

The rally was led by strong buying in  metal, auto and financial stocks stocks. The BSE Sensex jumped 337.71 points or 0.87 percent to 39,010.62 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher  by 85.90 points or 0.87 percent to 11,709.80.

Tata Motors, Vedanta, Tata Steel, L&T, ICICI bank, M&M, Bharti Airtel, HCL, Infosys, Heromoto Corp, SBI and TCS, rising upto 5.79 percent. While stocks of powergrid, Kotak Bank, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Coal India and ONGC, fell upto 1.25 percent.

The domestic currency derivatives markets are closed today.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 1 percent and the Shanghai Composite Index rallied 1.7 percent, a Reuters report said. Australian stocks climbed 0.8 percent, South Korea`s KOSPI gained 1 percent and Japan`s Nikkei advanced more than 2 percent.

With Agency Inputs

Tags:
BSENSENiftySensex todaystock market update
Next
Story

Sensex jumps over 120 points, Nifty closes above 11,600

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Breaking News: 4 terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter in J&K