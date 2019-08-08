close

BSE

Sensex jumps 636 points, Nifty reclaims 11,000-mark at close

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday with the Nifty reclaiming 11,000 backed by media reports that the government is contemplating to roll higher surcharge on foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The BSE Sensex jumped 636.86 points or 1.74 percent to 37,327.36 while the NSE Nifty soared 176.95 points or 1.63 percent to 11,032.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were HCL Tech, Tata Motors, M&M, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Heromoto corp, Yes Bank, Maruti, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Powergrid and Kotak Bank, rising upto 6.43 percent. Bucking the trend, shares of Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and Tata steel fell upto 3.77 percent.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net of Rs 383.66 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 531.56 crore, provisional data showed.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE Sensex fell 286.35 points or 0.77 percent to 36,690.50 while the NSE Nifty closed 92.75 points 0.85 percent to 10,855.50.

